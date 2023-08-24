OPP cancel Amber Alert for 3-month-old Ontario girl

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have cancelled an Amber Alert issued early Thursday after locating a three-month-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father southeast of Peterborough.

Around 6:40 a.m., OPP stated the infant was located safe. She and her 23-year-old father had been last seen Wednesday evening in the village of Roseneath in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, located 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough or 30 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Police say the child’s father has been taken into custody.

OPP around 11 p.m. on Wednesday issued a notice of a heavy police presence on the 5th Line and stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Anyone who observes a male party on foot with a child in a car seat is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not approach.”

ADVISORY: 5th Line Rd in the area of Campbell Rd, #Roseneath – Increased police presence on scene for investigation. Anyone who observes a male party on foot with a child in a car seat is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not approach. ^jt pic.twitter.com/P7yJqu6zOK — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 24, 2023

