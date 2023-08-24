Menu

Crime

OPP cancel Amber Alert for 3-month-old Ontario girl

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 6:06 am
OPP have cancelled an Amber Alert first issued early on Aug. 24 for a three-month old girl in Roseneath, Ont. OPP say the girl has been located safe. View image in full screen
OPP have cancelled an Amber Alert first issued early on Aug. 24 for a three-month old girl in Roseneath, Ont. OPP say the girl has been located safe. The Canadian Press fille
OPP have cancelled an Amber Alert issued early Thursday after locating a three-month-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father southeast of Peterborough.

Around 6:40 a.m., OPP stated the infant was located safe. She and her 23-year-old father had been last seen Wednesday evening in the village of Roseneath in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, located 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough or 30 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Police say the child’s father has been taken into custody.

OPP around 11 p.m. on Wednesday issued a notice of a heavy police presence on the 5th Line and stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Anyone who observes a male party on foot with a child in a car seat is asked to call 911 immediately. Do not approach.”

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come

