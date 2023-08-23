Sturgeon County burglary victim upset after suspect let go: ‘There is something broken’

Send this page to someone via email

A Sturgeon County resident is speaking out after a suspect in a crime against him was released on all charges because a police officer didn’t show up to court.

Brad Gulka was notified by his security cameras when he was away on New Year’s Day that someone was at his Redwater home, about an hour north of Edmonton.

He watched as intruders pried their way into his house and walked out with his electronics and gun safe.

RCMP showed up a few minutes after the robbers had left.

“It’s emotional,” said Gulka, “It’s items that you worked hard for to get, and they stole lots of items from my house.”

Two weeks later, the Edmonton Police Service arrested a man in Edmonton. Gulka said investigators told him tips from people who saw Global News’ original story led to the arrest.

The suspect was charged with several theft and firearm-related charges.

His trial was scheduled for August 11th.

Gulka, prosecutors and RCMP all showed up — but the EPS arresting officer did not.

The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service said since the officer was a key witness, all the charges had to be withdrawn — meaning the man arrested for breaking into Gulka’s house walked away scot-free without ever facing trial.

“I was shocked at that,” exclaimed Gulka. “I said you have him on video. I have a clear video of his face. They caught him in Edmonton with my equipment that had serial numbers.”

Surveillance video image of a suspect in the robbery of Bradley Gulka's home near Redwater in Sturgeon County, Alta. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Edmonton Police Service told Global News an officer was subpoenaed but received an email saying they didn’t need to show up anymore.

Crown prosecutors said the RCMP is responsible for delivering subpoenas.

The RCMP said it’s inappropriate to comment on the court process once the investigation is completed.

A situation leaving Gulka with a disappointing end to a traumatic experience.

“There is something broken in this justice system. There is something wrong. I just, I don’t understand,” he said.

Gulka has since fortified his door, fearing another break-in or the original robbers could come back.