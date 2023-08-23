Police issue warning after 3 carjackings reported in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region are warning residents in Markham after three carjackings were reported in the city, all believed to have involved the same suspects.

York Regional Police said on Aug. 23, at around 12:30 a.m., a victim was driving a grey Mercedes AMG sedan, headed east on Major Mackenzie Drive East when he stopped at Donald Cousens Parkway and was hit from behind by a dark vehicle.

“When the victim exited his car, he was quickly approached by the driver and passenger of the other vehicle,” police alleged in a news release. “Both suspects were wearing ski masks and dressed all in black.”

According to police, one of the suspects allegedly extended a baton and demanded the victim’s keys.

“Both vehicles left the area in an unknown direction,” the release read.

Police said the victim was not physically injured in the incident.

Officers said that investigators believe the same suspects in the BMW SUV were also involved in two other carjackings “within the last week.”

On Sunday, police said at around 3 a.m., a victim was driving a black Mercedes SUV along Steeles Avenue East and stopped at a red light at Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said the victim was struck from behind by a black BMW SUV.

“When the victim exited to assess the damage, a suspect armed with a knife approached and demanded the victim’s keys and cellphone,” officers alleged. “The victim ran away and called police. ”

In this incident, the victim was not injured and his vehicle was not stolen.

The suspect in that incident is described by police as a male, around 20-years-old with black hair, a skinny build, standing around five-feet-ten-inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie.

On Aug. 17 a carjacking was reported in the Rinas Avenue and Beaverbrae Drive area.

Police said in that incident the victim’s black Mercedes was targeted, and rear-ended by a black BMW SUV while it was stopped at an intersection.

Officers said a suspect approached with a knife and took the car.

In that case, the suspect was described as a male, standing around five-feet-ten-inches tall. He was seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.