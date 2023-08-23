Driving instructor charged after 17-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Peel Region: police

See more sharing options

A driving instructor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in August, a 17-year-old girl was taking driving lessons and was allegedly sexually assaulted by her driving instructor.

According to police, on Aug. 19, a 34-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Sept. 18.

Police said the accused works as an independent driving school instructor and has contracts across the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.