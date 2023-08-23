Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driving instructor charged after 17-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Peel Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 4:38 pm
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driving instructor has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in August, a 17-year-old girl was taking driving lessons and was allegedly sexually assaulted by her driving instructor.

According to police, on Aug. 19, a 34-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Sept. 18.

Trending Now

Police said the accused works as an independent driving school instructor and has contracts across the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual Assaultpeel regional policeGTAPRPSexual InterferencePeel Region crimecrime peel regiondriving instructor charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices