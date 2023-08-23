Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man dies after being struck by transit bus in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 3:54 pm
A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by a transit bus in Vancouver Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by a transit bus in Vancouver Wednesday morning. Global News
A 60-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a transit bus Wednesday morning has died, Vancouver police say.

Police said the the bus hit the man near Fleming Street and East 41st Avenue just after 6 a.m. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Part of Vancouver’s Main Street closed after fatal crash

The driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

The Vancouver Police Department Collision Investigation Unit is leading the file.

