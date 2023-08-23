Man dies after being struck by transit bus in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a transit bus Wednesday morning has died, Vancouver police say.

Police said the the bus hit the man near Fleming Street and East 41st Avenue just after 6 a.m. He was taken to hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

The Vancouver Police Department Collision Investigation Unit is leading the file.