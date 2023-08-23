Menu

Health

Quebec orderly fired after Indigenous woman’s death should be reinstated: arbitrator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2023 2:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigenous health professionals claim little has changed since Joyce Echaquan’s death'
Indigenous health professionals claim little has changed since Joyce Echaquan’s death
WATCH: It's been two years since Joyce Echaquan died at a Joliette hospital. The Atikamekw mother of seven filmed herself moments before dying, as staff made derogatory comments. Following the coroner's report concluding that racism and prejudice contributed to the 37-year-old's demise, the Quebec government implemented sensitivity training for healthcare workers. But as Olivia O'Malley reports, some Indigenous professionals say it has hardly helped. – Sep 30, 2022
An arbitration tribunal has ordered the reinstatement of an orderly who was fired after an Indigenous woman filmed Quebec hospital staff insulting her as she died.

Arbitrator Serge Brault says that while Myriam Leblanc made inappropriate comments toward Joyce Echaquan, she was not responsible for the bulk of the poor treatment the woman received prior to her death.

Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven, filmed herself on Facebook Live as a nurse and an orderly were heard making derogatory comments toward her at a hospital northeast of Montreal on Sept. 28, 2020.

Click to play video: 'Vigil held in Montreal to commemorate Joyce Echaquan two years after her death'
Vigil held in Montreal to commemorate Joyce Echaquan two years after her death
Brault wrote in an Aug. 16 decision that Leblanc deserved a serious sanction for the things she said to Echaquan that day, which included telling her she had made bad choices in life.

However, he noted that Leblanc’s transgressions were far lesser than those of the nurse in the room, adding that the orderly lacked formal training and that it was possible to interpret her comments as poorly executed attempts to reassure or motivate the patient.

Brault ordered that the health board reinstate her to her job and give her back pay, minus a six-month unpaid suspension as penalty for her actions the day Echaquan died.

RacismJoyce EchaquanIndigenous HealthAtikamekwJoyce Echaquan deathQuebec hospital deathQuebec orderlyMyriam LeblancQuebec hospital worker
© 2023 The Canadian Press

