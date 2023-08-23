Warning issued after several students fall victim to rental scams in Waterloo area

Waterloo regional police are issuing a warning to students in the area after a number of people contacted them after being the victim of rental scams in the area this month.

In one of the cases, police say they were contacted by a person who was looking for a rental in the University District of Waterloo.

They say the scammer convinced the victim to send a deposit for an apartment in order to secure an apartment so they could see it in person.

The victim sent the money to the suspect, who then ghosted them before they were able to view or rent the unit.

Police say the victim soon discovered the listing was a fraud and reached out to them.

They also offered some advice for those looking to rent a property in the region, which included being suspicious if someone asks for funds to be sent electronically or wired out of Canada.

They also said to be wary of landlords who are pushing you into making a quick deal and if they avoid answering questions you may have.

Police say it is good to know what market rates are as if the deal appears too good to be true, it probably is.

It is also suggested that renters make sure all contracts are reviewed thoroughly. Ask a friend or family member for help if you need it.

Finally, limit the amount of personal or banking information you provide to potential landlords because if they are scammers, they may look to use the information for identity fraud.