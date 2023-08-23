Menu

Fire

Motorcycle driver critically injured in Vernon crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 23, 2023 1:04 pm
Vernon RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP detachment. Global News
A serious collision between a car and a motorcycle on Highway 97 in Vernon, B.C., has left one man in critical condition.

On Tuesday at around 3:45 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road in Vernon.

Evacuees make their way to Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

“The investigation has determined the collision occurred when a motorcycle attempting to make a left hand turn across traffic from Highway 97 onto Highland Road was struck by a passenger car travelling southbound on the highway,” RCMP said in a press release.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Vernon man, was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

