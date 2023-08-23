Motorcycle driver critically injured in Vernon crash

A serious collision between a car and a motorcycle on Highway 97 in Vernon, B.C., has left one man in critical condition.
On Tuesday at around 3:45 p.m., there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road in Vernon.
“The investigation has determined the collision occurred when a motorcycle attempting to make a left hand turn across traffic from Highway 97 onto Highland Road was struck by a passenger car travelling southbound on the highway,” RCMP said in a press release.
The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and the driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Vernon man, was transported to hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
- Millennials set to face most economic pain in months ahead, RBC says. Here’s why
- ‘Different factors’ fuel housing crisis, not international students: Trudeau
- Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
- N.B. makes minor ‘clarifications’ to Policy 713 after being told it violated the Charter
Comments