Neighbour falsely accused of pointing a gun at 2 men in Guelph’s west end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say they’ve charged a pair of Guelph men after false claims that a neighbour had pointed a gun at them.

Police arrived at a west-end neighbourhood just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday after a homeowner and tenant reported that a man had pointed a gun at them.

The neighbour accused of pointing a gun was found outside and contained while officers investigated.

They said various accounts were provided by the two men, and at one point they reportedly denied calling police.

Investigators later determined the alleged incident did not happen.

Police said there are a number of disputes between the men on file.

A 62-year-old and a 55-year-old have been charged with public mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and they’re scheduled to appear in court in November.