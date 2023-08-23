Menu

Crime

Neighbour falsely accused of pointing a gun at 2 men in Guelph’s west end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 23, 2023 10:52 am
Neighbour falsely accused of pointing a gun at 2 men in Guelph's west end
Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Police say they’ve charged a pair of Guelph men after false claims that a neighbour had pointed a gun at them.

Police arrived at a west-end neighbourhood just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday after a homeowner and tenant reported that a man had pointed a gun at them.

The neighbour accused of pointing a gun was found outside and contained while officers investigated.

They said various accounts were provided by the two men, and at one point they reportedly denied calling police.

Investigators later determined the alleged incident did not happen.

Police said there are a number of disputes between the men on file.

A 62-year-old and a 55-year-old have been charged with public mischief.

Both were released and they’re scheduled to appear in court in November.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimePublic MischiefFalse claimGuelph west-end neighbourhoodPublic mischief Guelph
