Metro grocery store workers picket at distribution warehouses as strike continues

The union representing thousands of Greater Toronto Area Metro grocery store workers says its members have created a secondary picket lines at two distribution warehouses.
According to Unifor, the secondary picket lines began at 6 a.m. Wednesday with one at a distribution warehouse on Dundas Street in Etobicoke. The warehouses distribute meat, produce and other products to GTA Metro stores.
More than 3,700 frontline Metro grocery workers have been on strike for almost one month at 27 stores across the GTA.
The workers have been on strike since July 29 after the workers rejected a tentative agreement last month.
Unifor has said that Metro employees are asking for a fair share of the company’s profits, which rose in its latest quarter. Since the strike began, many workers have been saying they want to see their pandemic “hero pay” of $2 an hour be reinstated.
Metro has voiced disappointment with the job action, while Unifor says frontline grocery workers need Metro to come back to the table with an improved wage offer that addresses the significant affordability challenges they face.
Here is the list of Metro grocery stores across the GTA where workers are on strike:
Brampton
- 180 Sandalwood Pky, Brampton, Ont L6Z 1Y4
Brantord
- 371 St. Paul Ave, Brantford, Ont N3L 5P9
Etobicoke
- 1500 Royal York Rd N, Etobicoke, Ont M9P 3B6
- 201 Lloyd Manor, Islington, Ont M9B 6H6
Milton
- 1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton, Ont L9T 0J9
Mississauga
- 2225 Erin Mills Pky, Mississauga, Ont L5K IT8
- 6677 Meadowvale Cir, Mississauga, Ont LSN 2R5
Newmarket
- 1111 Davis Dr, Newmarket, Ont L3Y 2R9
- 16640 Yonge St # 11, Newmarket, Ont L3Y 4V8
North York
- 3090 Bathurst St, North York, Ont M6A 2A5
- 20 Church Ave, Willowdale, Ont M2N 0B7
- 291 York Mills Rd, Willowdale, Ont M2L 1L3
Scarborough
- 40 Eglinton Sq, Scarborough, Ont MIL 2KI
- 2900 Warden Ave, Scarborough, Ont MIW 2588
- 3221 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, Ont M1J 2H7
Toronto
- 16 William Kitchen Blvd, Toronto, Ont MIP 5B7
- 3003 Danforth Ave, Toronto, Ont M4C IM9
- 2155 St. Clair Ave W, Toronto, Ont M6N 1K5
- 100 Lynn Williams St, Toronto, Ont M6K 3N6
- 425 Bloor St W, Toronto, Ont M5S 1X6
- 1411 Lawrence Ave W, Toronto, Ont M6L 1A4
- 2300 Yonge St, Toronto, Ont M4P 1E4
- 656 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, Ont M4P [P]
- 89 Gould St, Toronto, Ont M5B 2R1
- 1050 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ont M3C IW6
Oakville
- 1521 Rebecca St, Oakville, Ont L6L 1Z8
Orangeville
- 150 First St, Orangeville, Ont LOW 3T7
— With files from The Canadian Press
- Rogers launches 5G network in Toronto subway, Bell and Telus left out for now
- Cyclist fatally struck by vehicle fleeing police stop in Mississauga
- Ontario court rules against Jordan Peterson, upholds social media training order
- S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also climb higher
Comments