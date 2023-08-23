Metro grocery store workers picket at distribution warehouses as strike continues

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing thousands of Greater Toronto Area Metro grocery store workers says its members have created a secondary picket lines at two distribution warehouses.

According to Unifor, the secondary picket lines began at 6 a.m. Wednesday with one at a distribution warehouse on Dundas Street in Etobicoke. The warehouses distribute meat, produce and other products to GTA Metro stores.

More than 3,700 frontline Metro grocery workers have been on strike for almost one month at 27 stores across the GTA.

The workers have been on strike since July 29 after the workers rejected a tentative agreement last month.

Unifor has said that Metro employees are asking for a fair share of the company’s profits, which rose in its latest quarter. Since the strike began, many workers have been saying they want to see their pandemic “hero pay” of $2 an hour be reinstated.

Metro has voiced disappointment with the job action, while Unifor says frontline grocery workers need Metro to come back to the table with an improved wage offer that addresses the significant affordability challenges they face.

Here is the list of Metro grocery stores across the GTA where workers are on strike:

Brampton

180 Sandalwood Pky, Brampton, Ont L6Z 1Y4

Brantord

371 St. Paul Ave, Brantford, Ont N3L 5P9

Etobicoke

1500 Royal York Rd N, Etobicoke, Ont M9P 3B6

201 Lloyd Manor, Islington, Ont M9B 6H6

Milton

1050 Kennedy Circle, Milton, Ont L9T 0J9

Mississauga

2225 Erin Mills Pky, Mississauga, Ont L5K IT8

6677 Meadowvale Cir, Mississauga, Ont LSN 2R5

Newmarket

1111 Davis Dr, Newmarket, Ont L3Y 2R9

16640 Yonge St # 11, Newmarket, Ont L3Y 4V8

North York

3090 Bathurst St, North York, Ont M6A 2A5

20 Church Ave, Willowdale, Ont M2N 0B7

291 York Mills Rd, Willowdale, Ont M2L 1L3

Scarborough

40 Eglinton Sq, Scarborough, Ont MIL 2KI

2900 Warden Ave, Scarborough, Ont MIW 2588

3221 Eglinton Ave E, Scarborough, Ont M1J 2H7

Toronto

16 William Kitchen Blvd, Toronto, Ont MIP 5B7

3003 Danforth Ave, Toronto, Ont M4C IM9

2155 St. Clair Ave W, Toronto, Ont M6N 1K5

100 Lynn Williams St, Toronto, Ont M6K 3N6

425 Bloor St W, Toronto, Ont M5S 1X6

1411 Lawrence Ave W, Toronto, Ont M6L 1A4

2300 Yonge St, Toronto, Ont M4P 1E4

656 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto, Ont M4P [P]

89 Gould St, Toronto, Ont M5B 2R1

1050 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ont M3C IW6

Oakville

1521 Rebecca St, Oakville, Ont L6L 1Z8

Orangeville

150 First St, Orangeville, Ont LOW 3T7

— With files from The Canadian Press