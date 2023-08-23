Woman on bicycle struck, killed by vehicle in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a female cyclist has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga that fled the scene early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Airport Road near Thamesgate Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue, sometime before 5 a.m. for reports of an injured cyclist.

Paramedics told Global News a woman was pronounced dead as she had no vital signs when they arrived.

Police said the motorist did not stay at the scene. Police are looking for the driver.

The immediate area is closed for the investigation and police are asking motorists to use alternate routes.

-PR230272561 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 23, 2023