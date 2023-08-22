Charges laid after man shot in the chest in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 19 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., officers received a report of an altercation between two people in the Tomken Road and Derry Road East area.

Officers said during the altercation, the suspect allegedly discharged a firearm and struck the victim in the chest.

“The victim, attended the hospital, and his injuries were deemed non-life threatening,” police said in a news release.

On Monday, a 23-year-old man from Brampton was charged with several offences, including attempting to commit murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, maim or disfigure, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.