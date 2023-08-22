Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after man shot in the chest in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 5:50 pm
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said on Aug. 19 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., officers received a report of an altercation between two people in the Tomken Road and Derry Road East area.

Officers said during the altercation, the suspect allegedly discharged a firearm and struck the victim in the chest.

“The victim, attended the hospital, and his injuries were deemed non-life threatening,” police said in a news release.

On Monday, a 23-year-old man from Brampton was charged with several offences, including attempting to commit murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, maim or disfigure, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death.

Trending Now

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Crimepeel regional policeAttempted MurderPRPTomken Roadcrime mississaugaDerry Road East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices