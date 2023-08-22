Menu

Crime

Kelowna, B.C. teacher charged with child luring

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 4:27 pm
FILE. Rutland Senior Secondary . View image in full screen
FILE. Rutland Senior Secondary . Courtesy: Google maps
A Kelowna, B.C., teacher is facing a charge of child luring in the aftermath of a months-long investigation.

Mounties said in a Monday press release that, starting in May, their officers initiated an investigation involving allegations that a teacher engaged in inappropriate communication with a student. Last week, charges were approved.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton teacher charged with child luring and child pornography'
Edmonton teacher charged with child luring and child pornography

“Based on the information that was reviewed by the Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit, the teacher was arrested and placed on a number of conditions pending further investigation,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge against Jeffrey Allen Jennens, contrary to Section 172.1 of the Criminal Code – Luring a Child.”

Jennens, who was a teacher at Rutland Senior Secondary School, is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Aug. 21.

RCMPKelownaOkanaganKelowna RCMPRutland Secondary SchoolKelowna Provincial CourtJeffrey Allen Jennens
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

