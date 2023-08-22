Kelowna, B.C. teacher charged with child luring

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., teacher is facing a charge of child luring in the aftermath of a months-long investigation.

Mounties said in a Monday press release that, starting in May, their officers initiated an investigation involving allegations that a teacher engaged in inappropriate communication with a student. Last week, charges were approved.

1:51 Edmonton teacher charged with child luring and child pornography

“Based on the information that was reviewed by the Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit, the teacher was arrested and placed on a number of conditions pending further investigation,” RCMP said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge against Jeffrey Allen Jennens, contrary to Section 172.1 of the Criminal Code – Luring a Child.”

Jennens, who was a teacher at Rutland Senior Secondary School, is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Aug. 21.