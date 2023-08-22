Menu

Crime

Driver not facing charges after hitting pedestrian: Lethbridge police

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 3:52 pm
The Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., View image in full screen
The Lethbridge police headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta.,. David Rossiter / CP
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are continuing to investigate a pedestrian collision after a 37-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle along Whoop Up Drive during the early morning hours Saturday.

On Aug. 19, shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a report that a woman had been struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Whoop Up Drive about 200 metres west of the bridge deck.

EMS took the woman to the hospital in critical condition and she currently remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video: 'Two seniors struck by truck while out walking in Town of Mount Royal'
Two seniors struck by truck while out walking in Town of Mount Royal

The Traffic Response Unit’s investigation revealed a Jeep Grand Cherokee was travelling westbound in the centre lane when a woman dressed in dark clothing ran northbound across the lanes and was then hit.

Police say neither alcohol nor speed are factors in the collision and the driver of the Jeep is not facing any charges.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the investigation is ongoing and at this time it is unknown why the woman ran into traffic.

CrimeInvestigationEMSLethbridge PolicePedestrian CollisionWhoop Up DriveJeep Grand CherokeeTraffic Response Unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

