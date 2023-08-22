Driver not facing charges after hitting pedestrian: Lethbridge police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lethbridge, Alta., are continuing to investigate a pedestrian collision after a 37-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle along Whoop Up Drive during the early morning hours Saturday.

On Aug. 19, shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a report that a woman had been struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Whoop Up Drive about 200 metres west of the bridge deck.

EMS took the woman to the hospital in critical condition and she currently remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The Traffic Response Unit’s investigation revealed a Jeep Grand Cherokee was travelling westbound in the centre lane when a woman dressed in dark clothing ran northbound across the lanes and was then hit.

Police say neither alcohol nor speed are factors in the collision and the driver of the Jeep is not facing any charges.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the investigation is ongoing and at this time it is unknown why the woman ran into traffic.