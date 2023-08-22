Man taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: officials

A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, officials say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday in the King Street West and Jameson Avenue area.
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
Officers said King Street was closed in both directions at Jameson Avenue.
