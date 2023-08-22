Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 people charged in connection with armed robbery at Richmond Hill phone store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 2:27 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser in Aurora on June 26, 2019. Shallima Maharaj / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery at a store in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police said on Monday at 5 p.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a phone store in a mall in the Yonge Street and Carville Road area.

Police said three masked suspects entered the store. One of the suspects was allegedly holding a firearm.

According to police, one employee escaped out the back door, while another worker and a customer were forced to the back of the store at gunpoint.

“The suspects stole a large quantity of cell phones and other merchandise before fleeing the area in a red vehicle,” police allege in a news release.

Officers said while they were fleeing, the suspects were involved in two separate collisions.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured,” police said.

Officers said shortly after the second collision, the vehicle and suspects were spotted on Carville Road.

Trending Now

Two of the suspects fled on foot while one was arrested, police said.

“With the assistance of the Canine Unit, the two suspects were located in a residential area near the collision and arrested,” officers said.

According to police, stolen merchandise and a replica firearm were allegedly seized.

Officers said the vehicle had also been reported stolen earlier in Toronto in connection with a carjacking incident.

An 18-year-old from Brampton, a 16-year-old from Torotno and a 15-year-old of no fixed address were charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeRobberyYork Regional PoliceArmed RobberyYRPRichmond Hillteens chargedRichmond Hill robberyphone store robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices