3 people charged in connection with armed robbery at Richmond Hill phone store

Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery at a store in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police said on Monday at 5 p.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a phone store in a mall in the Yonge Street and Carville Road area.

Police said three masked suspects entered the store. One of the suspects was allegedly holding a firearm.

According to police, one employee escaped out the back door, while another worker and a customer were forced to the back of the store at gunpoint.

“The suspects stole a large quantity of cell phones and other merchandise before fleeing the area in a red vehicle,” police allege in a news release.

Officers said while they were fleeing, the suspects were involved in two separate collisions.

“Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured,” police said.

Officers said shortly after the second collision, the vehicle and suspects were spotted on Carville Road.

Two of the suspects fled on foot while one was arrested, police said.

“With the assistance of the Canine Unit, the two suspects were located in a residential area near the collision and arrested,” officers said.

According to police, stolen merchandise and a replica firearm were allegedly seized.

Officers said the vehicle had also been reported stolen earlier in Toronto in connection with a carjacking incident.

An 18-year-old from Brampton, a 16-year-old from Torotno and a 15-year-old of no fixed address were charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.