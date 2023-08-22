Man arrested after paint thrown on victim at demonstration in Toronto

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after paint was allegedly thrown on a victim during a demonstration in Toronto earlier this week.
Police said the incident happened on Saturday just before 1 p.m. in the Gerrard Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.
Investigators said the victim was participating in a demonstration in the area when a man approached the group and allegedly began yelling at them.
Police allege the suspect then grabbed a can of paint from a bag he was carrying, opened it, and “threw the paint all over the victim.”
The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries, police said.
In an update on Tuesday, police said a 29-year-old man from Toronto is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief/damage to property under $5,000 and public mischief.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
