Crime

Man arrested after paint thrown on victim at demonstration in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 1:25 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
A 29-year-old man is facing charges after paint was allegedly thrown on a victim during a demonstration in Toronto earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday just before 1 p.m. in the Gerrard Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.

Investigators said the victim was participating in a demonstration in the area when a man approached the group and allegedly began yelling at them.

Police allege the suspect then grabbed a can of paint from a bag he was carrying, opened it, and “threw the paint all over the victim.”

The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries, police said.

In an update on Tuesday, police said a 29-year-old man from Toronto is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief/damage to property under $5,000 and public mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

