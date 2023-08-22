Man arrested after paint thrown on victim at demonstration in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 29-year-old man is facing charges after paint was allegedly thrown on a victim during a demonstration in Toronto earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday just before 1 p.m. in the Gerrard Street East and Carlaw Avenue area.

Investigators said the victim was participating in a demonstration in the area when a man approached the group and allegedly began yelling at them.

Police allege the suspect then grabbed a can of paint from a bag he was carrying, opened it, and “threw the paint all over the victim.”

The victim didn’t sustain any physical injuries, police said.

In an update on Tuesday, police said a 29-year-old man from Toronto is charged with assault with a weapon, mischief/damage to property under $5,000 and public mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.