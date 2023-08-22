Ottawa Food Bank forced to turn down volunteers due to donation shortfall

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Food Bank says it was forced to cut shifts for volunteers due to a shortage of donated food.

It attributes the scarcity in donations to high food prices, which the organization says “are understandably impacting donor habits.”

The food bank apologized to volunteers who had their shifts cancelled in a statement on Monday.

The charitable organization provides food to over 100 different services including small community food banks, shelters and school meal programs across Ottawa.

In 2022, the Ottawa Food Bank spent over $3.5 million to meet demand and distributed around 8.8 million pounds of food.

The organization’s 26 member food banks had over 400,000 visits in 2022.