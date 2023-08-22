City of London calling for 2023 Neighbourhood Decision Making submissions

The City of London is looking for the next big idea with the launch of the sixth annual Neighbourhood Decision Making program.

With the goal of improving neighbourhoods across the community, a total of $250,000 is available through the program, giving Londoners the opportunity to make their aspirations a reality.

Individual projects are eligible to receive up to $30,000 in funding and can include ideas such as bike repair stations, playground updates, electric vehicle charging stations, pollinator pathways and more.

Mayor Josh Morgan said in a statement that the program is “a great way for Londoners, no matter how old they are or where they may originally be from, to have a say in how our city spends money in their neighbourhoods.”

“The program engages, empowers and connects residents by bringing neighbours together to support community-driven projects, but it is also a great example of participatory budgeting,” he added.

We're excited to announce the launch of the 2023 Neighbourhood Decision Making program!

In 2022, about 230 ideas were submitted to the program and 9,944 votes were cast to decide the winning projects. The chosen ideas included Pottersburg Off-Leash Dog Park improvements, a community pantry in Westmount, bike racks at Nor’west Optimist Park playground, tree planting in Gibbons Park and a Little Free Library with Arabic books.

“London’s neighbourhoods are already wonderful places to live, work and play. But we know that there are things that could make them better,” said Jennifer Martino, manager of neighbourhood development and support on Neighbourhood Decision Making.

“In the last year, we had 24 winning ideas…. So whenever you’re out and about in your neighbourhood and you think, ‘This would be just a little bit better if,’ that’s the kind of idea we’re looking for.”

According to the city, submissions will be asked to provide background information on the idea and, if viable, city staff will work with Londoners to finalize the proposed plan before voting begins.

The voting period will be held from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18 and will take place in person, over the phone and online. Londoners will also have the opportunity to vote for up to three ideas.

New this year, Martino said residents can vote in person at Neighbourhood Resource Centres and the city’s community centres throughout the entire week.

“Staff at all of those locations are also really great people to brainstorm with and to bounce some ideas off of and they’d be happy to help you get your thoughts down on paper,” she said, adding that “there is $50,000 available for the five different areas of the city; Northwest, southwest, northeast, southeast and central.

“The important thing is that we want Londoners’ voices to be heard in how their neighbourhood can be even better than it is right now.”

Londoners can submit ideas for the program until Sept. 29.

More information about 2023 Neighbourhood Decision Making can be found on the city’s website.