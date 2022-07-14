Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. votes and decisions tallied for local neighbourhoods

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 3:34 pm
summer london ontario sign spring View image in full screen
FILE. Andrew Graham / Global News

From baseball field upgrades to bike repair stations, Londoners have chosen the 24 public projects they want to see come to life through the Forest City’s fifth annual Neighbourhood Decision-Making program.

The city program offers community members of all ages the opportunity to share, brainstorm, and decide how a portion of the municipal budget is spent in their neighbourhoods.

“It’s a really diverse and awesome way for people to see cool things happen in their neighbourhoods,” said Vanessa Kinsley, supervisor of community development for the City of London.

Read more: City council rejects Toronto-style inspections for London, Ont. apartments

Londoners were invited to submit ideas to improve their neighbourhoods from March 21 to April 29. A total of 230 ideas were submitted by residents and associations and 78 made it onto the ballot after they were reviewed by city staff.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything from movie nights to block parties, festivals, accessible swings, playground additions, free little libraries,” Kinsley said. “There are a lot of different ideas and a lot of creativity among Londoners.”

Almost 9,975 votes were cast online, in-person, and over the phone between June 18 and 25.

City council budgeted $250,000 for the program this year, with five areas to receive up to $50,000 to implement their individual ideas and suggestions to improve neighbourhoods on a local level. Individual projects could also get up to $30,000 in funding.

Below is a list of the winning projects as well as the funding amounts they will receive in working to enhance London neighbourhoods:

Central London

  • River’s Edge Disc Golf Course improvements ($15,400)
  • Bike repair stations along the Thames Valley Parkway ($12,600)
  • Kensington Village wildflower meadow ($12,500)
  • Tree planting in Gibbons Park ($5,000)
  • Community meals in Queens Park ($4,500)

Northeast London

Trending Stories
  • Outdoor learning and play area upgrades at F.D. Roosevelt Public School ($30,000)
  • Story Walk along Stoney Creek Valley Trail ($10,000)
  • Shade tree planting at Dalkeith Park playground ($5,000)
  • Naturalized planting in McCormick Park ($4,000)
  • Duck feeding signage around ponds in Northeast London ($1,000)

Northwest London

  • St. Paul Catholic School playground addition ($30,000)
  • Planting shade trees near playgrounds in Northwest London ($15,000)
  • Little Free Library with Arabic books ($3,000)
  • Nor’west Optimist Playground bike racks ($2,000)

Read more: Downtown London, Ont. intersection to see round-the-clock BRT-related roadwork: city

Story continues below advertisement

Southeast London

  • Upgrades and safety improvements at Kiwanis Park baseball fields ($30,000)
  • Benches along Westminster Ponds Trails ($15,000)
  • Dog park improvements at Pottersburg Off-Leash Dog Park ($4,000)
  • Naturalized planting in Kiwanis Park – Central South ($1,000)

Southwest London

  • Lambeth Optimist Playground addition ($30,000)
  • Disc golf baskets in Basil Grover Park ($10,800)
  • Pollinator pathways in Cleardale and White Oaks neighbourhoods ($4,000)
  • Pollinator pathway in Southcrest ($2,700)
  • Bat houses in Southwest neighbourhoods ($2,000)
  • Community pantry in Westmount ($500)

All 24 winning projects will be implemented by the end of 2023.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagLdnont tagCity Of London tag2022 tagIdeas tagWinners tagimprove tagneighbourhood decision making tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers