Body discovered in remnants of Vernon-area brush fire

Send this page to someone via email

A body was found Saturday in the singed area of a brush fire.

It was just after midnight Saturday when a brush fire near the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue in Vernon was discovered.

“Fire crews successfully contained and extinguished the fire which is believed to have originated at the site of an encampment on the west side of the roadway,” RCMP said.

2:10 B.C. Wildfire Service defends planned ignition in North Shuswap

“First responders located what was confirmed to be a deceased person in the burned area and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death was conducted.”

Story continues below advertisement

Criminality is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is now conducting an investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death.

The victim’s details are not being released pending confirmation of identity and the notification of next of kin.