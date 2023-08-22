Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Body discovered in remnants of Vernon-area brush fire

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:48 pm
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. View image in full screen
FILE. Vernon RCMP station. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A body was found Saturday in the singed area of a brush fire.

It was just after midnight Saturday when a brush fire near the intersection of Highway 97 and 48th Avenue in Vernon was discovered.

“Fire crews successfully contained and extinguished the fire which is believed to have originated at the site of an encampment on the west side of the roadway,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Wildfire Service defends planned ignition in North Shuswap'
B.C. Wildfire Service defends planned ignition in North Shuswap

“First responders located what was confirmed to be a deceased person in the burned area and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the person’s death was conducted.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Criminality is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is now conducting an investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death.

The victim’s details are not being released pending confirmation of identity and the notification of next of kin.

 

More on Canada
Okanagancentral okanaganHighway 97vernon rcmpBC Coroners ServiceNorth Okanagan RCMP48th Avenue498th Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices