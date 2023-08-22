Kingston police at K&P Trail looking for person reported missing

Send this page to someone via email

As of just before noon Tuesday, Kingston police say they are actively searching a popular Kingston trail for a person who was recently reported missing.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Sam Filianore, who was last seen at the Binnington Court entrace of the K&P Trail around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Filianore was reported missing by an acquaintance who was worried for their safety. Police said they are at the scene searching the trail but have yet to find the missing person, and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Filianore is described as about five feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair buzzed short.

They were last seen wearing beige pants, a black sweater with no sleeves and a wide brimmed hat.

Filianore was also carrying a black and green backpack with a baseball cap attached to it. Filianore has tattoos on their hands and arms and was last seen wearing earrings and lipstick.

Police ask anyone with information of Filianore’s whereabouts to contact them.