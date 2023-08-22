Rick LeLacheur makes a comeback as Edmonton Elks interim president and CEO

Rick LeLacheur is returning to the Green and Gold as the Edmonton Elks‘ president and CEO. LeLacheur, who previously held the title from 2002 to 2011, is returning as interim president and CEO effective immediately.

The Elks announced on Aug. 22 that LeLacheur, is rejoining the club after most recently serving as president of the B.C. Lions from 2018 to 2022. He will guide the Elks until a new president and CEO is named on a permanent basis before the end of 2023.

“Over the years I’ve been rewarded with great memories and friendships from my time working in the CFL, including during my decade as President and CEO in Edmonton. I was humbled when I was approached with this opportunity, as it’s a chance for me to repay in some small way everything the Green and Gold has given me over the years,” LeLacheur said.

During LeLacheur’s first tenure with the Green and Gold, he helped lead the club to Grey Cup championships in 2003 and 2005, and also hosted a pair of highly successful Grey Cup Festivals in 2002 and 2010. His duties also included serving as an alternate on the CFL board of governors as well as chairman of the CFL’s audit committee and a member of the league’s executive committee.

“As we began the process of searching for an interim President and CEO, Rick’s name was at the top of our list. His tremendous passion for the Club, proven track record, and the respect he holds from his peers across the CFL made him the perfect candidate. He’s the right person to lead our staff during this pivotal period in the Club’s history,” EE Football Club board of directors chair Tom Richards said.