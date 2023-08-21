Edmonton Elks give Northwest Territories residents free tickets for Sunday’s game

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks are giving away free tickets to Sunday’s game to any Northwest Territories residents staying in the city while evacuation orders are in place.

Complimentary tickets will be available for wildfire evacuees for the Aug. 27 game against the Ottawa Redbacks at Commonweath Stadium.

More than 3,000 people from N.W.T. have registered at the Edmonton Expo Centre — where an evacuation centre has been set up — as of Sunday.

“We understand that every evacuee’s primary focus is on when they can return home, but we wanted to extend the opportunity to attend Sunday’s game as our way of showing that Edmontonians are here to support our friends from the North,” said Alan Watt, Elks vice-president of stakeholder relations and gameday.

People can collect their tickets at the box office on gameday or all week at the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre by showing their evacuation wristband or N.W.T. driver’s licence.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s game starts at 5 p.m.