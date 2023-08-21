Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks give Northwest Territories residents free tickets for Sunday’s game

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 4:59 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Elks are giving away free tickets to Sunday’s game to any Northwest Territories residents staying in the city while evacuation orders are in place.

Complimentary tickets will be available for wildfire evacuees for the Aug. 27 game against the Ottawa Redbacks at Commonweath Stadium.

More than 3,000 people from N.W.T. have registered at the Edmonton Expo Centre — where an evacuation centre has been set up — as of Sunday.

“We understand that every evacuee’s primary focus is on when they can return home, but we wanted to extend the opportunity to attend Sunday’s game as our way of showing that Edmontonians are here to support our friends from the North,” said Alan Watt, Elks vice-president of stakeholder relations and gameday.

People can collect their tickets at the box office on gameday or all week at the Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre by showing their evacuation wristband or N.W.T. driver’s licence.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s game starts at 5 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires: Trudeau addresses ‘apocalyptic devastation’ of blazes, recaps federal aid efforts'
Wildfires: Trudeau addresses ‘apocalyptic devastation’ of blazes, recaps federal aid efforts
Edmonton sportsCFLSportsFootballEdmonton ElksEdmonton Expo CentreWildfire EvacueesElks footballfree ticketsnwt wildfireCommonweath StadiumEvecueesWildfire evacuee resources
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices