Crime

Elderly Toronto woman returns home to find stranger in her residence: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 12:12 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a break and enter was reported in Toronto.

Toronto police said on June 26, an elderly woman returned to her home in the Bloor Street West and Christie Street area to find a man — who was not known to her — inside her residence.

Police said the suspect fled and was last seen heading toward the Christie Subway Station.

Elderly Toronto woman returns home to find stranger in her residence: police - image

Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 40 years old, who was seen wearing a beige bucket hat, a black mask, a white t-shirt, a dark vest, blue jeans and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

