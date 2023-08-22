Cambridge man arrested after exposure incident near children at park

A Cambridge, Ont., man was arrested on Monday after someone exposed himself to children at a park, according to Waterloo regional police.
They say officers were sent to Churchill Park on Christopher Drive shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving several calls about a man exposing himself near where kids were playing.
The officers tracked down a suspect in short order before placing him under arrest.
Police say a 43-year-old man from Cambridge is facing charges of committing an indecent act and breach of probation.
The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing, according to police.
