Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after exposure incident near children at park

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 11:51 am
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Cambridge, Ont., man was arrested on Monday after someone exposed himself to children at a park, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were sent to Churchill Park on Christopher Drive shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving several calls about a man exposing himself near where kids were playing.

The officers tracked down a suspect in short order before placing him under arrest.

Trending Now

Police say a 43-year-old man from Cambridge is facing charges of committing an indecent act and breach of probation.

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing, according to police.

More on Crime
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge OntarioChristopher Drive CambridgeChurchill ParkChurchill Park CambridgeCambridge pervert
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices