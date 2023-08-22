Winnipeg man, 19, in custody after Sunday morning stabbing, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a downtown stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Portage Avenue around 6:30 a.m., where they found a 34-year-old victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation determined that the victim and suspect, who did not know each other, got into a physical altercation, and the victim was stabbed in the upper body.

Police said the suspect walked away from the scene, while the victim was helped by passersby.

A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.