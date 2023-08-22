Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man, 19, in custody after Sunday morning stabbing, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 10:39 am
Winnipeg police arrested a 19-year-old man in a stabbing incident Sunday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested a 19-year-old man in a stabbing incident Sunday. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a downtown stabbing early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Portage Avenue around 6:30 a.m., where they found a 34-year-old victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation determined that the victim and suspect, who did not know each other, got into a physical altercation, and the victim was stabbed in the upper body.

Police said the suspect walked away from the scene, while the victim was helped by passersby.

A 19-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s Muslim community calls for investigation into Olive Garden stabbing of hijabi woman'
Winnipeg’s Muslim community calls for investigation into Olive Garden stabbing of hijabi woman
Winnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegWinnipeg stabbingsuspect in custody
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices