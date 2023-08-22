Menu

Crime

Arrest made after man stabbed at Calgary CTrain station, search for more suspects continues

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 22, 2023 10:18 am
The two suspects police are searching for in regards to a stabbing on August 21, 2023.
The two suspects police are searching for in regards to a stabbing on Aug. 21, 2023. COURTESY: Calgary Police Service
A man was stabbed just before 5 a.m. on Monday at the Eighth Street CTrain station after a physical altercation between a group of three men and the victim, police said.

Police said that during the fight, one man held the victim down while one of the other men stabbed the victim.

The group left the station while the victim travelled to the help phone to call for help, police said.

EMS transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition. The victim is now in stable condition.

Calgary Transit provided CCTV images of the suspect to the police. Officers then searched the area and found a suspect they believed to be involved in the stabbing around 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

Police said they searched the suspect and found a small amount of fentanyl.

Investigators believe the individuals know each other.

Stacy Draven Sky Swampy, 25, is set to appear in court on Sept. 5 facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The two suspects police are searching for in relation to a stabbing on Aug. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
The two suspects police are searching for in relation to a stabbing on Aug. 21, 2023. COURTESY: Calgary Police Service

The police continue to search for the other two suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case or the identities of the unknown men to call 403-266-1234 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

