Guelph police lay charges after fake name provided

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Guelph woman is facing charges after police said a fake name was repeatedly provided to them.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said they spoke to the woman while investigating an unrelated incident.

They said she provided a false name and a date of birth, which officers didn’t believe was legitimate.

The woman was eventually identified by her unique tattoos and police learned she was wanted for failing to comply with bail conditions.

A 30-year-old has been charged with failing to comply with a release order and obstructing police.

She was held for a bail hearing on Friday.