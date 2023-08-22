Menu

Crime

Guelph police lay charges after fake name provided

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 22, 2023 10:28 am
Police did not believe the name nor date of birth provided to them was legitimate while investigating an unrelated matter on Monday.
Guelph Police Service
A Guelph woman is facing charges after police said a fake name was repeatedly provided to them.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said they spoke to the woman while investigating an unrelated incident.

They said she provided a false name and a date of birth, which officers didn’t believe was legitimate.

The woman was eventually identified by her unique tattoos and police learned she was wanted for failing to comply with bail conditions.

Trending Now

A 30-year-old has been charged with failing to comply with a release order and obstructing police.

She was held for a bail hearing on Friday.

Guelph NewsFraudGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Fraudfake nameFake name Guelph woman
