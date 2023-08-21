Menu

Crime

Owner in critical condition after assault outside The Curry House in Owen Sound, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 9:45 pm
The Curry House in Owen Sound, Ont.
The Curry House in Owen Sound, Ont. Google Maps / Screenshot
The owner of a restaurant in Owen Sound, Ont., is fighting for his life in hospital after a vicious attack, the city’s mayor says.

In a statement on Monday, Mayor Ian Boddy said Sharif Rahman, who owns The Curry House on 2nd Avenue East, was the victim of a “senseless act of violence” that hospitalized him.

Local police confirmed an investigation into a serious assault on 2nd Avenue East was underway.

Officers said that, just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 17, three men became involved in an argument with a local business owner in the area. The dispute was apparently connected to the restaurant.

Police said an assault was reported on the sidewalk outside The Curry House, with the men fleeing the area.

They said the business owner was in critical condition. An employee was also injured, according to the mayor.

“An attack like this on one of our business community members is an attack on the entirety of the community,” the mayor said.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family and was shared in the mayor’s official statement.

CrimeAssaultowen soundOwen Sound newsOwen Sound crimeIan BoddyThe Curry House
