Mail delivery postponed throughout the Okanagan as wildfires burn

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re waiting on a package and live in the Okanagan, you won’t be getting it today.

Wildfires burning throughout the Southern Interior are affecting mail and parcel delivery in some regions of British Columbia, Canada Post said in a Monday alert.

They’re putting contingency measures in place, assessing the situation and options, to best serve residents of these communities and to keep them connected.

“Where delivery is not possible, all Lettermail and parcels are being held securely,” Canada Post officials said in a press release.

1:56 Canada wildfires: How will smoke affect health of Canadians?

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority and Red and Yellow delivery service alerts have been issued.”

Story continues below advertisement

A red alert means Canada Post is suspending delivery and not sending their delivery agents out or they are recalling them. A yellow alert indicates they are going to do their best to deliver, but there may be delays.

Communities on red alert as of Monday include Chase, Kaleden, Kamloops, Kelowna, Keremeos, Lake Country, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peachland, Princeton, Scotch Creek, Shalalth, Sorrento and Summerland. Already on that list are Boston Bar, Gold Bridge, Seton Portage and West Kelowna.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301