Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Mail delivery postponed throughout the Okanagan as wildfires burn

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Air quality warning for much of the province'
B.C. wildfires: Air quality warning for much of the province
WATCH: Wildfire smoke over the south coast has been getting thicker, seemingly by the hour. The smoky skies are more than a nuisance . As Catherine Urquhart reports, they're prompting a string of health warnings with everybody.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you’re waiting on a package and live in the Okanagan, you won’t be getting it today.

Wildfires burning throughout the Southern Interior are affecting mail and parcel delivery in some regions of British Columbia, Canada Post said in a Monday alert.

They’re putting contingency measures in place, assessing the situation and options, to best serve residents of these communities and to keep them connected.

“Where delivery is not possible, all Lettermail and parcels are being held securely,” Canada Post officials said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Canada wildfires: How will smoke affect health of Canadians?'
Canada wildfires: How will smoke affect health of Canadians?

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority and Red and Yellow delivery service alerts have been issued.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A red alert means Canada Post is suspending delivery and not sending their delivery agents out or they are recalling them. A yellow alert indicates they are going to do their best to deliver, but there may be delays.

Communities on red alert as of Monday include Chase, Kaleden, Kamloops, Kelowna, Keremeos, Lake Country, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Peachland, Princeton, Scotch Creek, Shalalth, Sorrento and Summerland. Already on that list are  Boston Bar, Gold Bridge, Seton Portage and West Kelowna.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301

More on Canada
KelownaBC wildfiresKamloopsCanada Postsouthern interiorKeremeosChasekaledenMcDougall Creek wildfireSorrento and Summerland
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices