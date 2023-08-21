Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after convenience store robbery reported in Oshawa, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 4:21 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 2:30 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a Circle K on King Street East.

Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a baseball bat.

“The suspect struck multiple objects within the store and at one point jumped over the counter and struck the employee,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the suspect took lottery tickets and was arrested outside the store.

Trending Now

According to police, the victim suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

A 45-year-old man of no fixed address is now facing five charges including assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeRobberyDurham Regional PoliceDRPSOshawa crimeConvenience Store robberyCrime Oshawarobbery convenience store
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices