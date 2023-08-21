Man charged after convenience store robbery reported in Oshawa, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 2:30 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a Circle K on King Street East.

Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a baseball bat.

“The suspect struck multiple objects within the store and at one point jumped over the counter and struck the employee,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the suspect took lottery tickets and was arrested outside the store.

According to police, the victim suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.

A 45-year-old man of no fixed address is now facing five charges including assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.