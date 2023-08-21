Man charged after convenience store robbery reported in Oshawa, police say

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oshawa, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on Monday at around 2:30 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a Circle K on King Street East.
Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money while brandishing a baseball bat.
“The suspect struck multiple objects within the store and at one point jumped over the counter and struck the employee,” police alleged in a news release.
Officers said the suspect took lottery tickets and was arrested outside the store.
According to police, the victim suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.
A 45-year-old man of no fixed address is now facing five charges including assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon. He was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Montreal man charged after woman found dead in suspected femicide in rural Quebec
- Flash robbers swarm another Los Angeles store, steal over $135K of goods
- U.K. neonatal nurse Lucy Letby guilty of killing 7 babies, trying to kill others
- Phony doctor selling fake COVID-19 cure arrested after 3-year manhunt
Comments