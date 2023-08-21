Menu

Comments

Crime

Teen charged after man pepper-sprayed during Toronto carjacking: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 3:20 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Aug. 12, at around 8:50 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Kingston Road and Celeste Drive area.

Officers said the victim had arranged to meet with the suspects to complete the online purchase of a motorcycle.

Police said the victim arrived to the meeting place and was approached by three suspects.

According to police, one of the suspects allegedly sprayed the victim in the face with pepper spray.

Officers said two suspects fled the area on foot, while the third fled on the victim’s motorcycle.

“Through investigation, a boy was identified, and observed on the stolen motorcycle by O.P.P. Officers on Friday, August 18, 2023,” police said in a news release. “He was able to evade arrest at the time but was later located and taken into custody on Sunday, August 20, 2023.”

A 14-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are still searching for the two outstanding suspects. Both are male in their teens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSCarjackingTeen Chargedcarjacking arrestboy charged carjacking
