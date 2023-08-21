Suspects sought after home invasion, robbery reported in Markham

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a home invasion robbery was reported in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said that on Monday at around 2:25 a.m., officers were called to a home in the Greensboro Drive and Milliken Meadows Drive area for reports of a home invasion.

Police said four male suspects — one armed with a firearm — forced their way into a home.

According to police, one victim was assaulted, while two others were restrained in a bedroom.

“The suspects stole multiple cell phones and a wallet before they fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

According to police, a small brown poodle got out of the house during the home invasion and has not been located.

Police said one woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers said the suspects were wearing all black clothing and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.