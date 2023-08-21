Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought after home invasion, robbery reported in Markham

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 2:56 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a home invasion robbery was reported in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said that on Monday at around 2:25 a.m., officers were called to a home in the Greensboro Drive and Milliken Meadows Drive area for reports of a home invasion.

Police said four male suspects — one armed with a firearm — forced their way into a home.

According to police, one victim was assaulted, while two others were restrained in a bedroom.

“The suspects stole multiple cell phones and a wallet before they fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now

According to police, a small brown poodle got out of the house during the home invasion and has not been located.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said one woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers said the suspects were wearing all black clothing and black ski masks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeRobberyYork Regional PoliceHome InvasionMarkhamYRPMarkham CrimeMarkham Robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices