Suspects sought after home invasion, robbery reported in Markham

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a home invasion robbery was reported in Markham, Ont.
York Regional Police said that on Monday at around 2:25 a.m., officers were called to a home in the Greensboro Drive and Milliken Meadows Drive area for reports of a home invasion.
Police said four male suspects — one armed with a firearm — forced their way into a home.
According to police, one victim was assaulted, while two others were restrained in a bedroom.
“The suspects stole multiple cell phones and a wallet before they fled the scene,” police said in a news release.
According to police, a small brown poodle got out of the house during the home invasion and has not been located.
Police said one woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.
Officers said the suspects were wearing all black clothing and black ski masks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
