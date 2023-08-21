Suspects sought after attempted armed carjacking in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking suspects after an attempted armed carjacking was reported in Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police said that on Sunday at around 3 a.m., the victim was driving a black Mercedes SUV headed westbound on Steeles Avenue East when he came to a stop at a red light at Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said while he was stopped, the victim’s vehicle was “lightly struck” from behind by a black BMW.

“Both vehicles turned north onto Victoria Park Avenue, into a transit loop, to assess the damage,” police said in a news release. “As the victim exited his vehicle, the passenger in the suspect vehicle approached the victim while armed with a knife and demanded the victim’s keys and cellphone.”

According to police, the victim ran away and called police while the suspects fled west on Steeles Avenue East.

Officers said the victim was not injured and his vehicle was not stolen.

Police believe there may be three suspects.

Officers said the suspect who approached the victim is a man around 20 years old and standing around five feet 10 inches tall with a skinny build and black hair. He was seen wearing a black hoodie.

“It’s believed these are the same suspects involved in a previous carjacking that occurred on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in the area of Rinas Avenue and Beaverbrae Drive, in Markham,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.