Employee finds gun, evacuates store, weapon turns out to be fake: Guelph police

The sight of a fake gun caused quite a stir at a Guelph business.

Guelph Police Service officers were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a man had been detained by store security for shoplifting and removed a firearm from his wristband and placed it on a box.

They say moments later, a store employee discovered the weapon and began evacuating everyone out of the building.

Officers arrived shortly thereafter and located the weapon. They determined that the firearm was an imitation Beretta pellet gun.

Investigators say a search of the detained individual turned up quantities of crystal meth, cocaine and oxycodone as well as drug paraphernalia and cash.

A 44-year-old man from Guelph faces a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing.