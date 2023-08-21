Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia man dies after losing control of ATV, ends up in ditch: police

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 11:37 am
A 59-year-old man has died in an ATV crash in rural Cape Breton Saturday evening.
A 59-year-old man has died in an ATV crash in rural Cape Breton Saturday evening. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press
A 59-year-old man has died in an ATV crash in rural Cape Breton Saturday evening.

In a release Monday, the RCMP said officers in Inverness County responded to a report of an off-road vehicle crash on MacIntyre Mountain Road in Glenora around 7:20 p.m.

“RCMP officers learned that the ATV had been travelling south on MacIntyre Rd. and attempted to turn around to head north, when the driver lost control,” the release said. “The ATV came to rest in a ditch.”

The ATV driver, a 59-year-old man from Judique, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the first of two fatal crashes involving off-road vehicles over the weekend.

On Sunday, the RCMP said a 10-year-old child was killed in the Canaan area after the youth ATV they were driving went in a ditch.

Fatal Crash, Fatal ATV crash, Cape Breton ATV crash, Nova Scotia ATV crashes, Nova Scotia ATV safety, NS ATV crashes, NS ATV safety

