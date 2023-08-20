10-year-old child found dead after ATV crash in rural Nova Scotia

A 10-year-old child has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash in rural Nova Scotia.
In a release, police said they located the child, who was visiting the Canaan, N.S., area with their family, deceased at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“The ATV the child was driving was found in a ditch along Plymouth Gentian Road in Gavelton,” police said.
At about 11:25 p.m. on Saturday evening, Yarmouth Rural RCMP said they responded to a missing child report, after being notified that a child had left a residence earlier in the evening for an ATV ride and hadn’t returned.
Police said an investigation, assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, is ongoing.
“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this difficult time,” police said.
