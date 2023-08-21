Menu

Canada

Hearing for lawyers accused of surveilling Winnipeg judge begins

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2023 11:34 am
Lawyer John Carpay is shown in a 2012 file photo. Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and another lawyer are facing charges under the Law Society of Manitoba.
Lawyer John Carpay is shown in a 2012 file photo. Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and another lawyer are facing charges under the Law Society of Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
A Law Society of Manitoba hearing is underway for two lawyers facing charges related to complaints that they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.

John Carpay, president of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, and Randal Jay Cameron face charges from the independent regulator, which include undermining public respect for the administration of justice and breach of integrity.

Both men represented several churches that attempted in 2021 to overturn Manitoba public health orders preventing in-person religious services during the height of the pandemic.

Carpay temporarily stepped down as president of the Justice Centre after admitting in court to hiring a private investigator to follow the judge presiding over that case, Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench.

Cameron, a Calgary-based lawyer who has worked with the Justice Centre, has said he was not involved in the decision to hire the investigator but had known about it for a couple of weeks.

Manitoba’s justice minister at the time described the surveillance as gravely concerning and called on the law society to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Head of Justice Centre taking leave after hiring investigator to trail Manitoba judge'
Head of Justice Centre taking leave after hiring investigator to trail Manitoba judge
© 2023 The Canadian Press

