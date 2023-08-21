Menu

Crime

Man found unconscious after skirmish involving 15-20 people in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 11:17 am
Red and blue lights on an emergency vehicle shining at night. View image in full screen
According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the Bridgeport Road-King Street area after a fight was called in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Waterloo regional police say officers are continuing their search for answers after a 27-year-old man was found unconscious in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the Bridgeport Road-King Street area after a fight was called in.

Officers found the unconscious man, who was then taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers would soon discover that there had been a disturbance involving 15 to 20 people that soon escalated into something more as unknown suspects assaulted the man, knocking him out in the process.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKing Street KitchenerKitchener assaultBridgeport Road KitchenerWaterlo news
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

