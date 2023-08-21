Man found unconscious after skirmish involving 15-20 people in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say officers are continuing their search for answers after a 27-year-old man was found unconscious in Kitchener over the weekend.

According to a release from police, officers were dispatched to the Bridgeport Road-King Street area after a fight was called in.

Officers found the unconscious man, who was then taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers would soon discover that there had been a disturbance involving 15 to 20 people that soon escalated into something more as unknown suspects assaulted the man, knocking him out in the process.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.