Canada

Quebec construction business owner accused of defrauding 11 victims: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 21, 2023 10:46 am
OPP have charged a Quebec resident with 22-fraud related charges following a months-long construction fraud investigation.
OPP have charged a Quebec resident with 22-fraud related charges following a months-long construction fraud investigation. Global News
A Quebec resident has been arrested by Ontario Provincial Police and charged in a major construction fraud investigation, according to police.

OPP say 11 people have been defrauded of over $1 million. The accused has yet to be named.

OPP began their investigation in October of last year when they received information that a business had not completed agreed-upon contractual work for numerous homes in eastern Ontario.

OPP, MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais, the Forensic Accounting Management Group, the Canada Revenue Agency, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada collaborated on the months-long criminal investigation.

This led to the arrest of a 46-year-old resident from Luskville, Que., on Aug. 17.

They face 22 charges, including eight counts of fraud over $5,000 and 11 counts of theft over $5,000.

OPP have yet to release the name of the accused or the name of their construction business, saying the information has not yet been “sworn to by a Justice of the Peace,” but noted more information will be released at a later time.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

