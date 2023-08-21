Quebec construction business owner accused of defrauding 11 victims: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec resident has been arrested by Ontario Provincial Police and charged in a major construction fraud investigation, according to police.

OPP say 11 people have been defrauded of over $1 million. The accused has yet to be named.

OPP began their investigation in October of last year when they received information that a business had not completed agreed-upon contractual work for numerous homes in eastern Ontario.

OPP, MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais, the Forensic Accounting Management Group, the Canada Revenue Agency, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada collaborated on the months-long criminal investigation.

This led to the arrest of a 46-year-old resident from Luskville, Que., on Aug. 17.

They face 22 charges, including eight counts of fraud over $5,000 and 11 counts of theft over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP have yet to release the name of the accused or the name of their construction business, saying the information has not yet been “sworn to by a Justice of the Peace,” but noted more information will be released at a later time.