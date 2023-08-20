BC SPCA begins Central Okanagan animal rescue efforts amid evacuation orders

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA has begun rescuing the animals and pets that were left behind as thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes due to wildfires.

For animal protection officer Sarah Steves, she’s been tasked with going where very few people are allowed to go — behind the fire lines in Kelowna.

“It’s scary — it’s definitely very eerie and it’s very sad,” said Steves. “You just don’t know what you’re walking into.”

While the job may seem daunting, she and the rest of the team at the BC SPCA are committed to making sure all animals are looked after during this time of uncertainty.

0:27 Kitten on last legs rescued and nursed back to health

“Anything from us removing the animals from their property and doing compassionate boarding, removing the animals from their property and bringing them back to them because they have somewhere for them to go, or even just like feeding and watering them if the animals are safe,” said Steves.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are here to help.”

Scott Ross and his family live in Kelowna’s McKinley area. The family was given very short notice to get out of their home, leaving them with no other option but to abandon their cats and chickens.

“We just didn’t have time for any of that when we were leaving,” said evacuee Scott Ross.

“We are just so thankful that (BC SPCA) is going to go check on them and make sure everything is okay.”

2:37 Fire destroys homes in Kelowna

For other pet owners also anxious to find out about the well-being of the animals, one woman requested that the SPCA go directly to her home and bring them so safety.

“We removed animals from the property, and they were wanting us to do compassionate boarding here at our barn in Kelowna,” said Steves.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have six chickens and one chick, so their safe here at our Kelowna barn, and they’ll be here just getting looked after until their owners are able to take them home.”

The compassionate boarding program is free, and anyone who needs assistance is asked to contact the BC SPCA helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

Kelowna pet owners who were fortunate enough to evacuate with their pets but are running low on things like food or other necessities can also contact the Kelowna SPCA.

2:09 Local pet charity helping evacuees

“They’re providing things like bedding, food, crates, dishes, just anything that they need if they have their animals with them but need some supplies,” said Steves.

“We do this job because we love animals, this is a really rewarding part of our job because we’re able to help where its really needed and get animals home to their owners that really love them.”