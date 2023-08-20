SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Officials to update on Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country wildfires

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 12:36 pm
A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000, as threatening wildfires prompt officials to issue evacuation orders in parts of British Columbia's Okanagan. The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna, a city with a population of about 150,000, as threatening wildfires prompt officials to issue evacuation orders in parts of British Columbia's Okanagan. The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calmer conditions allowed fire crews to continue efforts on the front lines of fires burning in the Central Okanagan Saturday but where firefighters stand Sunday remains to be seen.

More information about the firefight and the devastation it wrought should be made available later Sunday morning when the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will provide an update about active fires in the region at 10 a.m.

Global News will hold a live stream of the press conference in this article starting at 10 a.m. PT.

As of Sunday night, the fire was mapped at 11,00 hectares though BC Wildfire said visibility has been challenging and limited their ability to get an updated aerial track at this time.  Overnight, there were no further evacuations posted though the fight to protect homes and infrastructure remains.

“Direct response for the protection and defense of properties and critical infrastructure is the priority at this time,” BC Wildfire staff said in its update on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The overnight response continues to be largely fire front following tactics, evacuating residents and fighting fires in neighbourhood and interface areas as it comes down towards homes. ”

Click to play video: 'Devastating impact of McDougall Creek Fire'
Devastating impact of McDougall Creek Fire

BCWS personnel and structure protection task forces will continue to work throughout the day. Crews will be setting up structure protection equipment in priority areas and extinguishing active fire near homes.

Trending Now

Given how dynamic the incident continues to be, BC Wildfire and structure protection personnel are highly mobile and able to reposition to support response and defense tactics based on fire activity.

A BC Wildfire Service official, Jerrad Schroeder, said Saturday the lingering effects from the cold front are still affecting fire activity in the region. The cold front has led to low humidity, which is adding to fire activity.
Click to play video: 'West Kelowna fire chief provides update, shares stories of front-line wildfire fight'
West Kelowna fire chief provides update, shares stories of front-line wildfire fight
BC WildfireBC wildfiresOkanagan FireMcDougall Creek wildfireBC wildfires 2023Lake Country WildfireClifton McKindley WildfireMcDougall Creek wildfire Jason Brolund
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices