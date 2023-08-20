Officials to update on Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Calmer conditions allowed fire crews to continue efforts on the front lines of fires burning in the Central Okanagan Saturday but where firefighters stand Sunday remains to be seen.

More information about the firefight and the devastation it wrought should be made available later Sunday morning when the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will provide an update about active fires in the region at 10 a.m.

Global News will hold a live stream of the press conference in this article starting at 10 a.m. PT.

As of Sunday night, the fire was mapped at 11,00 hectares though BC Wildfire said visibility has been challenging and limited their ability to get an updated aerial track at this time. Overnight, there were no further evacuations posted though the fight to protect homes and infrastructure remains.

“Direct response for the protection and defense of properties and critical infrastructure is the priority at this time,” BC Wildfire staff said in its update on Sunday.

“The overnight response continues to be largely fire front following tactics, evacuating residents and fighting fires in neighbourhood and interface areas as it comes down towards homes. ”

BCWS personnel and structure protection task forces will continue to work throughout the day. Crews will be setting up structure protection equipment in priority areas and extinguishing active fire near homes.

Given how dynamic the incident continues to be, BC Wildfire and structure protection personnel are highly mobile and able to reposition to support response and defense tactics based on fire activity.