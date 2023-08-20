Menu

Crime

Man arrested, woman dead in suspected Wickham, Que. femicide

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 1:46 pm
Quebec police suspect domestic violence, femicide after 2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac
Provincial police in Quebec have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a suspected femicide after the body of a 34-year-old woman was found Saturday in Wickham, Que.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert told Global News that Montreal police were first called because relatives of the two people, who are residents of the city, were worried for their safety.

The man and woman, who live in Pierrefonds, were traced to the small rural municipality just south of Drummondville at noon. Her body was found dead and the suspect was found at the site. Police say he was arrested and transported to hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

A police vehicle is seen outside the Pierrefonds home of the 34-year-old victim and the 39-year-old suspect on Sunday. Neighbours say the couple has two young children who were left alone at the family home. View image in full screen
A police vehicle is seen outside the Pierrefonds home of the 34-year-old victim and the 39-year-old suspect on Sunday. Neighbours say the couple has two young children who were left alone at the family home. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

Brochu-Joubert could not confirm the following details to Global News, but according to TVA, the victim was found in the trunk of the parked vehicle and the man was found sitting in the car highly intoxicated with the engine running.

Police would also not confirm the relationship between the man and woman, but the two appear to be husband and wife on Facebook. Neighbors told Global News the couple has two kids under five who were left alone at the Pierrefonds family home.

The woman’s identify was confirmed by authorities as Robyn-Krystle O’Reilly. Officers would not yet confirm the suspect’s identity.

An autopsy will be conducted on the victim to determine the cause of death.

–with files from Felicia Parrillo, Global News

