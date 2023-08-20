Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Murder charge laid in Toronto hit-and-run investigation

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2023 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Homicide squad investigating fatal Toronto hit-and-run'
Homicide squad investigating fatal Toronto hit-and-run
WATCH: The homicide squad is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday night in downtown Toronto. The collision, which Toronto police are investigating as a suspicious death, happened on Sherbourne Street, just north of Queen Street East, shortly before 11 p.m. Sean O'Shea reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was allegedly attacked and then struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 15, police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East for reports of a hit-and-run.

Police said two men got into an altercation, with one man chasing the other onto Sherbourne Street. The man fell to the ground and was attacked by the other man while he lay there, according to police.

“The victim was then struck by a passing vehicle,” Toronto police said in a media release.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, police said they found the man in the middle of the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Toronto police arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder.

Advertisement
Related News
CrimeToronto PoliceHit and RunTPSToronto HomicideQueen Streetsherbourne street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices