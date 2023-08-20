Murder charge laid in Toronto hit-and-run investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was allegedly attacked and then struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 15, police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East for reports of a hit-and-run.

Police said two men got into an altercation, with one man chasing the other onto Sherbourne Street. The man fell to the ground and was attacked by the other man while he lay there, according to police.

“The victim was then struck by a passing vehicle,” Toronto police said in a media release.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, police said they found the man in the middle of the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Toronto police arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder.

