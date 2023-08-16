Menu

Crime

Man killed in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 16, 2023 6:58 am
Police at the scene of a hit-and-run in the Sherbourne and Queen area.
Police at the scene of a hit-and-run in the Sherbourne and Queen area. Global News
A man was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto late Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East at 10:51 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene and that the vehicle involved fled.

Paramedics told Global News that the victim was a man.

Officers described the vehicle as a silver four-door sedan and asked that anyone with information contact police.

