Man killed in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto late Tuesday.
Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East at 10:51 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Police said the pedestrian died at the scene and that the vehicle involved fled.
Paramedics told Global News that the victim was a man.
Officers described the vehicle as a silver four-door sedan and asked that anyone with information contact police.
