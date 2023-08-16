Man killed in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man was killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto late Tuesday.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the area of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East at 10:51 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian died at the scene and that the vehicle involved fled.

Paramedics told Global News that the victim was a man.

Officers described the vehicle as a silver four-door sedan and asked that anyone with information contact police.

COLLISION: (Additional Information)

Queen St E & Sherbourne St

– vehicle did not remain o/s

– suspect vehicle: 4 door, silver sedan

– anyone with info call 416-808-1900 or 416-808-2222#GO1906480

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 16, 2023