B.C. wildfires: Kelowna airport closed for second straight day

Send this page to someone via email

As aerial attacks resumed against wildfires in the Central Okanagan, the daylight skies above Kelowna, B.C., remained closed to air traffic for a second day.

In an interview with Global News, Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar said there will be no commercial flights in or out of the city.

1:37 Crews fend off wildfire just feet from Kelowna home

And, he added, it’s likely all flights will be cancelled through Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond that, when YLW may reopen is a moving target, as communication with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada is ongoing.

#BREAKING flights into and out of #YLW will be cancelled through Sunday. YLW is in talks with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada to operate passenger flights between 9pm and 6am when aerial fire crews are grounded, but only if visibility allows. #bcwildfire — Jamie Tawil (@JamieTawil) August 19, 2023

“We are in negotiations to operate between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., since aerial fire crews are grounded between those hours,” Samaddar said.

For now, there are some passenger planes flying out during those hours, but Samaddar said those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

3:49 B.C. wildfires: How did the Kelowna fire spread so quickly?

“Both Air Canada and WestJet have a number of assets on the ground here since we were forced to shut down on Friday,” said Samaddar.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have been allowing some planes to fly out without passengers during that time.”

Samaddar is hopeful the airport will resume full commercial operations on Monday, but admits that given the lack of visibility and the unpredictability of wildfire activity in the region, that may not happen.