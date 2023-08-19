Menu

Fire

B.C. wildfires: Kelowna airport closed for second straight day

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 6:51 pm
File photo of Kelowna International Airport. View image in full screen
File photo of Kelowna International Airport. Global News
As aerial attacks resumed against wildfires in the Central Okanagan, the daylight skies above Kelowna, B.C., remained closed to air traffic for a second day.

In an interview with Global News, Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar said there will be no commercial flights in or out of the city.

And, he added, it’s likely all flights will be cancelled through Sunday.

Beyond that, when YLW may reopen is a moving target, as communication with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada is ongoing.

“We are in negotiations to operate between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., since aerial fire crews are grounded between those hours,” Samaddar said.

For now, there are some passenger planes flying out during those hours, but Samaddar said those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

“Both Air Canada and WestJet have a number of assets on the ground here since we were forced to shut down on Friday,” said Samaddar.

“We have been allowing some planes to fly out without passengers during that time.”

Samaddar is hopeful the airport will resume full commercial operations on Monday, but admits that given the lack of visibility and the unpredictability of wildfire activity in the region, that may not happen.

