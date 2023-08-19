Menu

Crime

Man dead, woman injured after early morning incident near Whyte Avenue

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 7:03 pm
The corner of Whyte Avenue and 101 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, August 19, 2023. View image in full screen
The corner of Whyte Avenue and 101 Street in Edmonton, Alta. on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Global News
A man was killed and a woman left with serious injuries after an incident on Whyte Avenue in south Edmonton overnight Saturday.

Police responded to a weapons complaint around 3:15 a.m. near 101 Street and Whyte Avenue and arrived to find the man and woman with serious injuries.

The man died on scene while the 33-year-old woman was taken by EMS to hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

EPS Homicide Section has taken over the suspicious death investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Detectives are looking for security or dash camera footage from the area of 101 Street and Whyte Avenue.

Businesses or homes in the area that captured security footage between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 are asked to contact police.

Likewise, anyone driving in the area during this time with dash camera footage is also asked to contact EPS by calling 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

