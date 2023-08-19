Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. wildfires: Lake Country mayor also confirms houses lost

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 19, 2023 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Thousands ordered to evacuate Okanagan'
B.C. wildfires: Thousands ordered to evacuate Okanagan
WATCH: The Okanagan wildfire situation is about as bad as it gets, and continues to threaten lives and property. Many Kelowna neighborhoods are under evacuation orders and alerts. Cassidy Mosconi has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lake Country Mayor Blair didn’t pull any punches in updating the public on Saturday morning.

Less than a minute after sitting down to discuss the wildfire damage to his community, Blair said, “We have lost structures in Okanagan Centre.”

The mayor continued, saying, “We cannot get into the details; they’re presently fighting fires all around that area and trying to save them.”

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna fire chief informs no return date for evacuees at this time'
West Kelowna fire chief informs no return date for evacuees at this time

The Clarke Creek fire in Lake Country is currently estimated at 174 hectares, and three evacuation orders have been issued for the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Blair continued, saying, “Last night, (our fire crews) were overworked. And they’re continuing to work hard.

“So we’d like to say thank you to all those other fire departments from all over the province that have come from as far away as Vancouver Island, holding up a ferry to get here. And that’s really appreciated.”

He also said incoming police officers are highly welcomed as well.

“Right now, in our community, we need those police,” said Blair. “We have a lot of activity along our area.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Inside the B.C. RCMP Emergency Operations Centre'
Inside the B.C. RCMP Emergency Operations Centre

“Lots of people trying to visit and get views of houses. We have a lot of boat traffic. I personally witnessed the RCMP chasing yachts away from our area that were cruising up and down this morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very frustrating that they have to pay attention to that sort of thing. They’re here to look after our communities and look after our people and us.

“So, please, people, stay away. You can see the fire on TV. It’s not that great, trust me.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: 160+ fires considered ‘out of control’'
B.C. wildfires: 160+ fires considered ‘out of control’
Okanagancentral okanaganBC wildfiresBC Interiorsouthern interiorlake countryOKANAGAN WILDFIRESlake country fireLake Country Wildfireokanagan centreBlair IrelandLake Country wildfire update
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices