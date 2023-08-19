Travel to B.C.’s southeast, Central Interior restricted, provincial government says

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government will be temporarily restricting travel to fire-affected areas as wildfires threaten thousands in the Central Interior and southeast.

The new order will restrict non-essential travellers and tourists from booking temporary accommodations in Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon. This includes motels, hotels and campgrounds.

Those who are already staying in temporary accommodations in these areas are being asked to voluntarily check out early to free up space for evacuees and front-line workers.

This comes after the B.C. government issued a provincial state of emergency on Friday due to the rapidly escalating crisis.

As of Saturday, there are 380 active wildfires burning in B.C. Fifteen of those are wildfires of note. More than 160 are considered “out of control.”

Around 35,000 people are affected by evacuation orders across the province, Premier David Eby said on Saturday. About 30,000 people are affected by evacuation alerts.

Of those, 9,444 people are under evacuation alert in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country. Around 10,782 people in those areas are under evacuation order.

The emergency declaration was being implemented to ensure the province has rapid access to any tools that are needed to respond to the wildfires.

During a news conference on Saturday, Eby thanked those who have cancelled their plans to travel to the Central Okanagan for vacation or other non-essential purposes.

However, there is still an urgent need for more accommodations given the growing number of evacuees and front-line firefighting personnel, he said.

“The current situation is grim,” Eby told reporters.

“This new order is specific to ensuring that we have accommodation available for evacuees and emergency personnel, so they have safe places to stay.

“Please just stay out of these areas if you don’t have to be there.”

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma added the new declaration will give extraordinary powers to keep communities and first responders safe.

“People, families, firefighters and other front-line responders need a safe place to stay during this extremely challenging and difficult time,” she said on Saturday.

“If you do not need to travel to these areas for essential reasons, we need you to change your plans.

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure public safety. This is a challenging time for everyone and my heart is with those who have to leave their home and those who are getting prepared to leave if needed.”

Ma also added people should not be travelling to Kelowna and the Central Okanagan to watch the fires.

“We absolutely cannot have people blocking our roads, taking photographs, getting out of their cars and visiting communities where there’s high wildfire activity,” she said.

But Eby did not elaborate how the provincial government will be making sure tourists won’t book out temporary accommodations.

“This order is specifically to discourage people from travelling to the Okanagan to stay in hotels, motels and campsites. The goal is to free up accommodation,” he said.